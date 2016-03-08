Fiorentina receive two offers for Brazilian starlet: the situation
10 January at 18:20
Just a few months after his arrival in Italy, Pedro could now leave Fiorentina. The Brazilian striker has found very little space with La Viola this season, playing just 59 minutes with the first team and managing just one goal with the Primavera side.
And now, with the arrival of Patrick Cutrone from Wolverhampton, Pedro's farewell is increasingly likely. As we have learned, Fiorentina are pushing to sell him to Gremio, having reached an agreement with them on the basis of €11m.
The player, on the other hand, is more keen on accepting the offer from Flamengo, who are offering him a salary of around €1.5m per year (higher than Gremio's offer). However, they are only offering Fiorentina a loan with an option to buy.
In any case, Pedro's Italian adventure is about to end. Gremio or Flamengo, he will surely return to Brazil, recovering some of the money that Fiorentina have spent on Cutrone.
For more news, visit our homepage.
And now, with the arrival of Patrick Cutrone from Wolverhampton, Pedro's farewell is increasingly likely. As we have learned, Fiorentina are pushing to sell him to Gremio, having reached an agreement with them on the basis of €11m.
The player, on the other hand, is more keen on accepting the offer from Flamengo, who are offering him a salary of around €1.5m per year (higher than Gremio's offer). However, they are only offering Fiorentina a loan with an option to buy.
In any case, Pedro's Italian adventure is about to end. Gremio or Flamengo, he will surely return to Brazil, recovering some of the money that Fiorentina have spent on Cutrone.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments