Fiorentina, Ribery: 'I want to give 100% in everything I do for the fans'
03 October at 16:45Fiorentina forward Franck Ribery spoke to Bayern Munich’s media team via Calciomercato.com today to discuss his move to Italy after spending 12 years with the Bavarian side.
“Florence is smaller than Munich, but it is also a very beautiful city, I am happy to live here. I signed a 2-year contract with Fiorentina, and I want to give everything for the fans because the people here love football. Everyone is happy that I came to Florence and that makes me happy too. I'm even happier when I'm off the pitch. I want to give 100% in everything I do for the club and the fans. Of course, I'll be back at Munich after the end of my career. I don't know what the future holds for me, but Munich and Bayern will be with me for the rest of my life. We will never forget what we have achieved together, I will come back because it is my city.”
The 36-year-old Frenchman played for the Bundesliga giants for 12 seasons between 2007 to 2019. He made 425 appearances for the club, scoring 124 goals and providing 182 assists in that time. He helped Bayern win nine league titles, six domestic cups, a Champions League trophy and a FIFA Club World Cup.
Apollo Heyes
