Fiorentina's attempt for Nainggolan: Inter willing - the latest

01 August at 10:30
Radja Nainggolan's future is yet to be decided in terms of his next destination, but it can be said for sure that he will leave Inter this summer. Currently, the Nerazzurri are working to find him a new club.

In recent hours, Fiorentina have entered the race as they are looking for an experienced midfielder to satisfy Montella, and Nainggolan is believed to be the perfect fit. The negotiations are currently ongoing, and La Viola hope to reach an agreement soon.

Furthermore, Inter are willing to let the Belgian go on loan, though the full salary will have to be paid by Fiorentina. The latter have acknowledged this and seem keen on closing a deal anyway, and as Conte wants the Nerazzurri to offload, a deal could materialize.

Meanwhile, the clubs are waiting on the response of Nainggolan, which will be decisive in the negotiations, of course.

For more news, visit our homepage. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.