Fiorentina's attempt for Nainggolan: Inter willing - the latest
01 August at 10:30Radja Nainggolan's future is yet to be decided in terms of his next destination, but it can be said for sure that he will leave Inter this summer. Currently, the Nerazzurri are working to find him a new club.
In recent hours, Fiorentina have entered the race as they are looking for an experienced midfielder to satisfy Montella, and Nainggolan is believed to be the perfect fit. The negotiations are currently ongoing, and La Viola hope to reach an agreement soon.
Furthermore, Inter are willing to let the Belgian go on loan, though the full salary will have to be paid by Fiorentina. The latter have acknowledged this and seem keen on closing a deal anyway, and as Conte wants the Nerazzurri to offload, a deal could materialize.
Meanwhile, the clubs are waiting on the response of Nainggolan, which will be decisive in the negotiations, of course.
