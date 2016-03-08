Fiorentina’s Prade eyes six-month loan deal for Kalinic
17 December at 15:00Italian Seire A outfit Fiorentina’s Sporting Director Daniele Pradè is eyeing a six-month loan move for Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid’s veteran striker Nikola Kalinic in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Viola have been struggling on the attacking front in the ongoing campaign which is why they are currently placed on the 13th position on the league table with just 17 points after first 16 matches.
As per the latest report, to avoid the crisis, Pradè has been exploring number of options to bolster the attacking department in January which included the names of SPAL’s Andrea Petagna and Torino’s Simone Zaza.
However, the 52-year-old is seemingly more convinced towards making a move for Kalinic who is currently spending a season-long loan at AS Roma.
The 31-year-old is expected to return to his parent club in January after failing to impress the Rome-based club’s hierarchy.
