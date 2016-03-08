Fiorentina star: 'My father will manage Argentina someday'
29 September at 13:10Fiorentina star Giovanni Simeone believes that his father and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone will manage the Argentina national team one day.
Diego Simeone has been at Atletico Madrid as a manager since 2011 and has made the Los Rojiblancos one of the most toughest to beat sides in Europe. They have won the La Liga once and have reached the finals of the UEFA Champions League twice.
Diego's son was recently talking to Fox Sports and he believes that Diego will manage the Argentine national side one day.
He said: "He will manage Argentine one day.
"How Argentine would like us all to have my father lead the national team. He's a coach who always puts his heart and soul into things, motivates and encourages players.
"Just look at Atletico Madrid. as a child I would see it and feel good and I know that will happen in the future. He is one of the best coaches in the world and as a player I'd like that one day."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
