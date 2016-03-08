Fiorentina vs. Atalanta: Official line-ups

27 February at 20:15
In just under 45 minutes, the first leg of the second Coppa Italia semi-final will be decided, as Fiorentina host Atalanta at the Artemio Franchi. Down below are the official line-ups for both sides, and you can follow the game live here. 
 
Fiorentina (4-3-2-1): Lafont; Milenkovic, Ceccherini, Hugo, Biraghi; Dabo, Benassi, Veretout; Chiesa, Gerson; Muriel.
 
Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Berisha; Toloi, Palomino, Mancini; Hateboer, De Roon, Pasalic, Castagne; Gomez; Ilicic, Duvan Zapata. 
 

