Flamengo coach: "Paqueta can reach Kaka's level..."
12 October at 23:30Flamengo coach Dorival spoke to Brazilian news outlet Globoesporte (via Calciomercato.com) concerning Lucas Paqueta (who is set to join AC Milan), here is what he had to say on the matter:
"Similar to Coutinho? Every player is different and they are put into different situations. Coutinho was pretty ready and he has really developped since. Lucas and Kaka? It's hard to make comparisons but I think that Paqueta could reach Kaka's levels if he adapts well to European football...".
