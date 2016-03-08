Flamengo president: Talks over Gabigol transfer to conclude after Club World Cup
26 November at 11:45Brazilian club Flamengo’s President Rodolfo Landim has confirmed that talks with the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan over the possible transfer of star striker Gabigol is likely to be conclude after the Club World Cup.
The 23-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Flamengo where he guided the club to their first Copa Libertadores title in more than three decades with two late goals in the final against River Plate.
There were reports earlier in the media that Flamengo have agreed a fee with the Milan-based club over the potential permanent signing of the Brazil international, but Landim, while talking to the press as cited by Calciomercato.com, rejected those claims and confirmed that talks are still underway with Inter over the permanent transfer of the player but it is only likely to be concluded after the upcoming Club World Cup.
“We had first contact with Inter,” he said. “We have not closed anything with them yet, but the negotiation is still going on and it will be concluded after the Club World Cup.”
It was reported yesterday that Gabigol has also been attracting interest from English Premier League clubs West Ham, Crystal Palace, Portuguese side FC Porto and Spanish La Liga outfit Real Valladolid.
