Flamengo star 'happy and enthusiastic' ahead of AC Milan move
23 October at 13:15Lucas Paqueta has been in incredible form this season for the Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A. The 21-year-old scored once again yesterday and led his team to 4-0 win against Parana. A day after the match, the midfielder gave an interview to Coluna do Flamengo and confirmed his move to Milan for the first time.
"I cannot say much for contractual reasons, but I am happy and enthusiastic, full of joy. Before joining Milan I want to give the Brazilian title to the Flamengo fans," he said.
The Brazilian was signed by Milan for a total fee of 35 million euros plus bonuses. The player will end his commitments in the Brazilian league at the beginning of December and is expected in Italy afterwards to start working with his new teammates, before the officialization of the transfer in January.
According to the Brazilian press, the Rossoneri would have already paid the first instalment of the transfer (5 million euros) to Flamengo, with the remainder to be paid between 2019 and 2020.
Click on the gallery to read some interesting statistics and information about Milan's new signing Lucas Paqueta.
