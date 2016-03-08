Florentino Perez: 'Do not doubt our players, they deserve respect..'
15 September at 16:15Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has defended the club's players by saying that they deserve affection and respect.
In an interview that Perez gave at the UEFA Members' Assembly, he talked about his club and the performance of the players.
He said: "Do not doubt, we will carry on. Without forgetting what we have achieved, we must recover the hunger for victories. All these players have allowed us to realize many dreams. These players and this coach got what no one had achieved before."
"When I returned to occupy the presidency in 2009 we were in 13th place in the UEFA ranking. These figures are inconvertible and starting from this point it is time to regain intensity.
"We have made a great effort this year renewing a rose that is already great quality. The FIA gala will be celebrated on September 23 and nine players are nominated in the FIFA eleven. Players deserve affection and respect. This year the economic value of the rose is second with that of Manchester City. "
Real's start to the La Liga season has been inconsistent. They have drawn their first two games against Real Valladolid and Villarreal, but beat Levante 3-2 yesterday at home.
