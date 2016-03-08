Fonseca calls Higuain: Roma hopeful as agent deals with Juventus

18 July at 20:00
As Juventus are looking to sell Gonzalo Higuain, Roma remain keen on trying to close a deal, despite facing some obstacles earlier on. According to the latest reports, the Argentine striker is opening up to the possibility of joining the Giallorossi.

Paul Fonseca, Roma's new manager, has taken the matter into his own hands. Just like with Veretout, he has been on contact with Higuain to explain his ideas and the motivation behind the deal. During the call, he offered the striker a role as an absolute protagonist.

The former Chelsea time has asked for some time to decide on the matter, though it is clear that he is tempted by Roma's offer. However, there are still some details to be worked out with Juventus. The player's brother-agent is currently in Turin, and the Bianconeri have made it clear that Higuain needs to leave.

Furthermore, Roma seem willing to reach the €36m asked by Juve, with the likely formula being a loan with either an option or obligation to buy, taking the total up to the requested amount.

