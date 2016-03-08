Fonseca delivers message to Juventus: 'Roma can do great things with Zaniolo'

08 July at 15:35
New Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has delivered a huge statement of intent in the club's decision to keep Nicolo Zaniolo.

Zaniolo has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus, with Tottenham and Bayern Munich also interested in a move for the Italian starlet. While Zaniolo impressed in the first half of the season, he endured a tough second half of the campaign.

During Fonseca's first press conference as the club's manager, he talked about Zaniolo and even Edin Dzeko.

He said: "Zaniolo obviously has a lot of talent and we believe in him but I say something that is true for everyone: the present and the future count and everyone must prove that they deserve this team.

"He enjoys my trust and I believe we can do great things with this squad but it is the desire for sacrifice that counts and that puts their interests behind the team.

"Dzeko? I haven't talked to him yet, but I know that Petrachi did it. I want only those who are happy and those who want to fight to stay here."

Reports have claimed that Dzeko is set for a move to Inter in the next few weeks.

 

