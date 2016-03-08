Fonseca ensures Roma fans: 'The goal is to make an ambitious and courageous team'
08 July at 16:40New Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has said that the aim is to build a team that an ambitious and courageous team that can make the fans proud.
The former Shakhtar Donetsk manager was presented as Roma's manager earlier today and he talked about what the aims are.
He said: "The goal is to return to the Champions League, but regardless of the result, the priority is to have and build a courageous, ambitious team that makes the fans proud. I don't make promises, but I have this belief. I truly believe that in this two-year contract we can win a competition with this team."
On what the new experience would be like for him. He said:
"I know this is a very difficult championship, especially from a tactical point of view, but I am convinced that I can build something special here and be able to raise Rome to the next level. It's a fascinating challenge. It is a non-economic choice and I have never hesitated about this decision. "
On Gonzalo Higuain, he said: "I agree with Petrachi on Gonzalo. I don't want to talk about players who are not here, if they come I will talk about them. "
