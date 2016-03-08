Fonseca ensures Roma fans: 'The goal is to make an ambitious and courageous team'

foto: RomaRadio
08 July at 16:40
New Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has said that the aim is to build a team that an ambitious and courageous team that can make the fans proud.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk manager was presented as Roma's manager earlier today and he talked about what the aims are.

He said: "The goal is to return to the Champions League, but regardless of the result, the priority is to have and build a courageous, ambitious team that makes the fans proud. I don't make promises, but I have this belief. I truly believe that in this two-year contract we can win a competition with this team."

On what the new experience would be like for him. He said: ​
"I know this is a very difficult championship, especially from a tactical point of view, but I am convinced that I can build something special here and be able to raise Rome to the next level. It's a fascinating challenge. It is a non-economic choice and I have never hesitated about this decision. "

On Gonzalo Higuain, he said: "I agree with Petrachi on Gonzalo. I don't want to talk about players who are not here, if they come I will talk about them. "
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.