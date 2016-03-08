Fonseca nears Roma move: the situation
05 June at 20:45Roma has chosen Claudio Ranieri's successor. Unless anything sensational happens, Paulo Fonseca will be the new Giallorossi coach.
The Spanish blitz of the Roma delegation to obtain the approval of the Portuguese coach who is currently at the helm of Shakhtar Donetsk was successful and led to a preliminary agreement based on a three-year contract based on a salary of 2.5 million euros per season.
There is only one detail to resolve, as Fonseca has a contract with the Ukrainian side until June 2020 and in the next few hours, his agent will fly to Ukraine to meet with the Shakhtar management to try and free the manager without compensation.
According to Sky Sport, the decisive summit could take place between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, with Roma hoping that they will not have to pay the release clause set at 5 million euros to guarantee the coach's services.
