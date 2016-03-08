Football agent reveals why Hamsik will still leave Napoli for China
07 February at 17:40Prominent football agent Stefano Antonelli has revealed why Marek Hamsik will still leave Napoli for China, despite the club not having sold the player yet due to economic disagreements.
Antonelli was recently talking to Radio CRC and he said: "The scene has changed in the context of operations, given that the regulations have also changed at the same pace.
"When you change the cards on the table with De Laurentiis it can become difficult and the president is an impetuous guy. All the same, I think the negotiation will be done, also because the Chinese will want to maintain the credibility of Dalian towards the player.
"Economic disappointment? It is not easy to get 27 million euros, for personal data certainly, so we must understand the emotional state of Hamsik. The President De Laurentiis does not compromise with anyone. Let alone if he accepts the volatility of others.
"He is used to dictating his own rules and keeping pacts. How do the leaders live this story? It will all depend on Hamsik's intelligence , he had left until 24 hours ago."
