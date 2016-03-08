Football Leaks: Mbappé refused Real Madrid and could have earned more than Neymar
07 November at 13:15Kylian Mbappe's transfer from Monaco to Paris Saint-German, which cost the club from the French capital over 180 million euros, continues to be discussed. After controversy from recent months, Football Leaks, published by Der Spiegel, have revealed a new twist to the deal.
On July 20, 2017, Real Madrid and Monaco would have found an agreement for the transfer of Mbappe, with the Los Blancos ready to pay 180 million euros plus 34 in taxes to buy the young attacker. However, the deal did not finalize because the player decided to take time and wait for PSG, and at the end of August, an agreement was reached between both French clubs.
After that, PSG negotiated terms with the player, with the agent wanting 5 million as a "signature award" plus a ten million euro salary, while PSG preferred gradual growth, from seven million in the first season to 12 million in the fifth year of the contract.
However, the most striking part of the negotiations was when the entourage of Mbappe had one of his requests rejected. The representative offered the inclusion of a clause for which, in the even of the victory of the Ballon d'Or, Mbappe would become the highest paid player of the team, exceeding even the 36 million per year earned by Neymar.
