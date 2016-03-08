For summer 2020: Inter target five players at zero cost
16 November at 12:25Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have identified five players who they can sign at no cost in the summer 2020 transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been pretty active in the market ever since the arrival of new manager Antonio Conte in the summer earlier this year.
As per the latest report, the Nerazzurri’s hierarchy are now planning to follow in the footsteps of league rivals Juventus who are famous for signing players once they run out of their contract with their respective clubs.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Inter have identified five players—Napoli striker Dries Mertens, English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s duo of Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen and French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s duo of Layvin Kurzawa and Thomas Meunier—to sign in the summer transfer window next season.
All of those players are in the final year of their contract with their respective clubs and it is looking very unlikely that either of them will renew before the January transfer window when they will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs as a free-agent.
