Former AC Milan and Torino man Niang reveals which team he wants in UCL

Meanwhile, as reported by Gazzetta.it , Niang spoke about the Champions League race in Serie A and had no doubts in indicating which team he hopes will reach the fourth place, between his two former sides.

"Torino are doing very well in the league, and I wish to see them in the Champions League next season," he stated in the interview.

Niang is still owned by Torino, but the French side seem willing to make use of the buy-out clause in the player's contract, which is valued at €15m. With that said, he will most likely leave Serie A permanently this summer.