Former AC Milan man Adil Rami, now at Marseille, spoke to the French newspaper L'Equipe about his time at San Siro, specifically when Pippo Inzaghi was in charge of the side.

"I would like to be a manager, I can see myself on the bench. I have had many great managers during my career; Garcia, Blanc, Deschamps, Emery and Seedorf.

"I observed them while they worked, and I thought to myself that this job is not easy at all. Then, however, Filippo Inzaghi arrived. Here, I have to thank him because it made me realise that I too can bee a manager when I get older.

"If he has managed to get there, anyone can do it. It was just a disaster," Rami concluded.

The defender played 44 games for Milan, scoring a total of four goals in the process, before moving to Sevilla in 2015.

For more news, please visit our homepage.