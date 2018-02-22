Former AC Milan director demands more respect for Galliani
18 May at 11:20During an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, former AC Milan sporting director Rocco Maiorino expressed reservations about the way in which the club is being run at the moment. Indeed, he also reserved some words of praise for former CEO Adriano Galliani. Here is what he had to say:
“Suso? I do not want to say what he is worth today. Certainly, we have to make a comparison with the international market. If Coutinho costs €160 million, Suso must be worth a lot. Is there something wrong with the current management? I would never allow myself to judge the work of other people, but Suso is not the only player we signed who could make the current owners a lot of money. There is also Donnarumma, Calabria, Locatelli, Romagnoli, Bonaventura, Cutrone. All of these players have great technical, human and economic values. For this reason, I would expect people to respect our work a bit more, especially that of Galliani. After all, he made history for the club.”
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
