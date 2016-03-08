Former AC Milan midfielder closing in on free transfer to Sampdoria
03 October at 19:30Andrea Bertolacci could be heading towards a return to Serie A after saying goodbye to AC Milan in the summer. The 28-year-old is a free agent, waiting for the right offer to arrive to carry on with his career. after collecting just four appearances last season with the Rossoneri.
As reported by Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com), the player is evaluating one offer in particular of the many he has received, presented by Sampdoria. The Genoa side are looking for reinforcement in the midfield after a difficult start to the season, setting their sights on the former Roma man.
There are currently contacts ongoing between the player, his entourage and Sampdoria, with enough details in pålace to eventually reach a total agreement, per the report. In fact, president Ferrero has opened the door to his arrival.
At Sampdoria, Bertolacci would find himself under the guidance of Di Francesco, with whom he worked during his time at Lecce in 2011/12. Therefore, after leaving AC Milan, the midfielder is ready to start again after several injury issues.
