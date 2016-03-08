Former AC Milan striker wants Higuain to make history
03 August at 14:35Former AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko has tipped new rossoneri signing Gonzalo Higuain to make history at the club.
Milan announced the loan capture of Higuain yesterday, along with the permanent signing of Mattia Caldara with Leonardo Bonucci sold to Juventus.
Shevchenko was recently talking to Milan TV recently and he opened up about Higuain's move to the rossoneri. He said: "He's very motivated, he really wants to do well.
"He did well both in Spain and in Italy, he did very well in all the teams he played. Now he must make history also in Milan ".
