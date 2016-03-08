Former Arsenal shareholder in talks to buy AC Milan?

29 January at 14:30
Former Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov could be the next owner of AC Milan, La Repubblica reports. The Russian, 65, was linked with acquiring a majority stake in AC Milan when Yonghong Li was running the club last year and now that he has sold his €30% shares in Arsenal (around£ 550 million) e could beign talks with Elliott with whom he is on very good terms.

Meantime the Singer family has already prepared an investment plan to increase the club’s value. Elliott’s plan is to reach an evaluation of € 1 billion within a couple of years. AC Milan will invest in young players and by building new structures, like a club-owned stadium that would increase the club’s value in the coming years.

Former Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis has already joined AC Milan from North London with his appointment that became effective at the beginning of December. Gazidis could have been the first Arsenal ‘man’ to join AC Milan in order to take the club back to the top of Italian and European football.

That’s exactly what every AC Milan fan around the globe hope.
 

