Former Chelsea striker Morata admits he spoke with ex Juve team-mates ahead of Atletico switch
29 January at 17:20Alvaro Morata’s Atletico Madrid switch was made official by Atletico Madrid yesterday (READ the details here). The Colchoneros are due to meet Morata’s former team Juventus in the last 16 stage of the Champions League next month and the Spaniard has admitted that he’s had a chat with some of his former team-mates before joining the Wanda Metropolitano side.
“I’m really happy to be here, it was my childhood dream to join this club and people know it”, Morata said (as quoted by Ilbianconero.com).
“I’ve been thinking about possible goals against Real Madrid and Juventus. If things go well I will achieve everything that I need. I’ve spoken with Juventus players. We didn’t talk about football, we spoke about life. I am focused to play for Atletico now. I’ll think about the game against Juventus when it will be the right time”.
Morata has joined Atletico Madrid on an 18-month loan from Chelsea.
Go to comments