Former Inter Milan striker: 'I rejected Arsenal for Inter'
10 November at 12:15Former Inter Milan star and current Palermo striker George Puscas has revealed that he had rejected a move to Arsenal to join Inter Milan in the summer of 2013.
Currently 22, Puscas plies his trade with Palermo after he left Inter this past summer following three loan spells at lower league clubs. Puscas has appeared eight times in the Serie B for Palermo so far this season, scoring twice.
Puscas was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport and he revealed that he had rejected Arsenal to join Inter in 2013.
He said: "In Romania, I played in B team in Bihor Oradea, I was 15, I scored two goals in ten games and I went into the Under 17, they made me stay with the bigger ones.
"At 16, Arsenal called me for a trial in London, it went very well. I also did a workout with Wenger. Until that age in England, you live with parents or you go to a family. I was alone, they told me they would wait for a year. In the meantime , Inter wanted me in Milan without even a trail.
"I told Arsenal that I did not want to wait and I came to Italy. Zanetti and Cambiasso were an example, Palacio gave me many tips, I grew up with him. Puskas was a myth for Hungary. I want to become important for Romania, make history."
