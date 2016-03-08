Former Inter star and team manager: 'Signing Modric will be a dream'
16 November at 18:45Former Inter Milan defender and team manager Ivan Cordoba has said that signing Luka Modric from Real Madrid would be dream for the club when they sign Beppe Marotta.
The former Juventus CEO is said to be close to a switch to Inter and Cordoba was recently talking at the International Combined Meeting Genoa and was asked about if signing Modric would be a possibility once Inter get Marotta.
He said: "Marotta is a great leader , we'll see if it will come. If with him we can get Modric? I think this is a dream, I honestly find it hard to think that if they could not keep Cancelo and Rafinha, but we can go and get Modric."
