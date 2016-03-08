Former Italy striker: "Ronaldo signing shows how much Juventus have grown"
08 July at 13:15Former Italy and Inter Milan striker Pablito Rossi has said that Juventus' impending signing of Cristiano Ronaldo shows that the Old Lady have grown in stature.
Ronaldo has been strongly linked with a move to Juventus over the past week and he will be willing to leave Real Madrid to join the Old Lady this summer.
In an interview that Pablito Rossi gave to Gazzetta dello Sport, he said that the fact that Ronaldo has chosen Juve shows how much the club has grown in stature.
He said: "The fact that Ronaldo has 'chosen' Juventus testifies to how much the Juventus club has grown in consideration of the great players of the football. Juventus will have a boom in popularity in every corner of the world.
"Think of how many jerseys will be sold, how many new sponsors they will approach the Allegri team."
