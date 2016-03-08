Former Juventus midfielder: 'Modric never told of an Inter move'

28 October at 09:15
Former Juventus player Igor Tudor has told that his friend Luka Modric never told him about a possible move to Inter.

Tudor was talking to Radio Deejay and he said: "This story seemed a bit forced. I know him, but we have not talked about this. He plays at Real Madrid, it seems difficult for me to want to go to other places. It can only change if it finds the right motivations elsewhere. I know he's fine, he has a great salary that should increase. Then football is unpredictable."

