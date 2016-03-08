Former Juventus star fined for disco brawl
17 October at 20:00Former Juventus, Bayern Munich and current Barcelona star Arturo Vidal has been fined 800 thousand euros for a club brawl that he was involved in last year.
A magistrate from Munich has fined Vidal a fee of 800 thousand euros, about a year and a month after he had been accused of being involved in a brawl outside the Munich Crowns club in the Bavarian city during his days at Bayern.
Vidal's half brother Sandrinho too was part of the brawl and he has been fined 18 thousand euros and they had beaten up two men and had delivered blows to their heads and bodies. On top of that, they had also used objects to beat them.
The fight was recorded on a CCTV camera nearby and authorities have used that evidence to levy the fine on Vidal.
The Chilean midfielder left Bayern this past summer to join Barcelona for a fee of around 20 million euros and he has already appeared nine times in all competitions for the Nou Camp based side.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments