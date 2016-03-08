Claudio Ranieri reacts to club owner's death

29 October at 20:10
Former Leicester City's title winning boss Claudio Ranieri has reacted to the tragic demise of the Foxes' owner and president Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. 

Srivaddhanaprabha was involved in a helicopter crash outside the King Power stadium following Leicester's 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United in the Premier League. 

Also known as Khun Vichai, it was under his tutelage that the Foxes won the Premier League in 2016. The manager who won it Claudio Ranieri, was recently talking to Sky Sport 24 and he said: 

 "The taste is bitter, the news shook me tremendously: he was a good man, he always had positive words for everyone, with an electricity that gave you the charge, he looked like a father.

"When we saw each other he told me he wanted to save the team, then it went as we know. He used to go up just before the game, he said hello to everyone, never a negative word.

"If I have to close my eyes and think of him, I see him with a smile on his lips. Once, a few days after my birthday, he went up as usual to the camp to give us a good luck. Only he showed up with a huge cake, forcing players to sing 'happy birthday'. "

