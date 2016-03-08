Former Milan boss Gattuso rejects Sampdoria offer
01 October at 12:15Former Milan boss Rino Gattuso has rejected a proposal from Sampdoria to be their new manager.
Sampdoria have been struggling in the league under Eusebio di Francesco, who replaced Marco Giampaolo earlier this summer. But Samp have won only a single game in the league and have lost five.
SampNews24 claim that in recent days, Sampdoria contacted Gattuso and put forward a proposal that the former Milan and Rangers player rejected because he isn't convinced by the project at the blucercherati.
Gattuso had already rejected Sampdoria this past summer when they were without a manager in favor of an offer from a bigger club in Europe. He has also been linked with Genoa, with Aurelio Andreazzoli's job in trouble.
The number candidate for the Samp job currently happens to be Stefano Pioli, for whom the club had already found an agreement of 1.2 million euros a season before they ended up hiring Di Francesco in the summer.
Go to comments