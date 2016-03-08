Former Palermo player facing 3 years behind bars for Mafia connections
08 January at 19:40Calciomercato learns that there are troubled and serious accusations for former Palermo striker, Fabrizio Miccoli.
The Court of Appeal accepted the thesis of the accusation and pronounced the sentence of 3 years and 6 months of imprisonment for extortion aggravated by mafia methods.
The former top flight player "is accused of having asked Mauro Lauricella, son of Nino, a mobster from the Kalsa district, to ask the businessman Andrea Graffagnini for the return of twenty thousand euros on behalf of his friend Giorgio Gasparini. The money was the result of the sale of the Paparazzi discotheque in Isola delle Femmine ".
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments