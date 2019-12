Four clubs interested in signing Torino’s Bonifazi

Four clubs are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s centre-back Kevin Bonifazi in the January transfer window.The 23-year-old is looking set to leave the Turin-based club in the mid-season transfer window after finding it hard to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign. As per the latest development , four clubs from the Serie A—Parma, Fiorentina, Bologna and Spal—are interested in acquiring the services of Bonifazi and are likely to make a move for him in the near future.Francesco Guerrieri