Four clubs interested in signing Torino’s Bonifazi
28 December at 13:55Four clubs are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s centre-back Kevin Bonifazi in the January transfer window.
The 23-year-old is looking set to leave the Turin-based club in the mid-season transfer window after finding it hard to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest development, four clubs from the Serie A—Parma, Fiorentina, Bologna and Spal—are interested in acquiring the services of Bonifazi and are likely to make a move for him in the near future.
Francesco Guerrieri
