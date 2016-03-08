French sports minister: 'I have no power to intervene in the Rabiot situation'
24 March at 14:35The French sports minister has said that she has no power to intervene in the situation surrounding Adrien Rabiot at Paris Saint-Germain.
The midfielder has fallen out of favor at PSG as he is now set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season. He has been at the wrong end of relations with the club and fans, as he was suspended by the club for improper behavior.
Recently, the French sports minister Roxana Maracineau was talking to L'Equipe about the situation of Rabiot at his club. She said that she has no power to intervene.
She said: "I have no power to intervene. We can't do everything, because the days are made of 24 hours and, above all, we can't do anything in this specific case.
"It is not because one is a Minister of Sport that one can intervene in professional sport or in very specific cases like this. These are things that need to be resolved between the club and the player, with family and more generally with the Federation. "
Rabiot has been linked with moves to Juventus, Tottenham and Manchester United.
