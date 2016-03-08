Friedkin in Milan to finalise the purchase of Roma: the times
22 January at 10:00American businessman Dan Friedkin will take over Roma from James Pallotta in February, according to a report from Italian newspaper la Repubblica via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Texan tycoon was in Milan yesterday with his son Ryan at the offices of the lawyers Chiomenti. They were there in order to end the due diligence period, which follows the letter of intent signed before New Year’s Eve. It’s the first official step towards the sale of the Giallorossi.
Friedkin’s advisors have essentially completed the analysis and study phase, the report continues, but due to the large number of documents, the preliminary contract will still take a few more weeks to sign. It’s expected to be signed in mid-February. The American and his soon will stay another day today in Milan before leaving for London, where the Roma UK offices are located. The deal overall is worth around €780 million.
Apollo Heyes
