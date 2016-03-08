Friends reveals Cristiano Ronaldo 'secret' reaction after Atletico Madrid defeat
21 February at 12:10Edu Aguirre, a popular Spanish journalist but also a close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo, has revealed the 'secret' reaction of CR7 to Juventus' Champions League defeat vs. Atletico Madrid: "We spoke after the game and Cristiano told me that he is very happy to be at Juventus. His idea has not changed. The five gesture? It's just a piece of truth. He's won more Champions League in 10 years than Atletico Madrid in 116 years of history".
