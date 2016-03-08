From Andersen to Chiesa: AC Milan-Inter derby off the pitch as well

However, to succeed with this, they will have to make some moves on the transfer market. As it happens, the rivals' wish lists tend to overlap on a few player s, which could spark a Milan derby on the transfer market.

For the Rossoneri, they have returned to the ideas of former owner Berlusconi, who wanted the team to consist of young Italian players, for the most part. Therefore, they have set their sights on a few talented players within the country's borders, with one being Brescia's Sandro Tonali.

The list of suitors for the midfielder is very long, but it also includes Inter, who are very willing to invest in the youngster. However, they seem to be set on Nicolo Barella, although Milan haven't left that race just yet.

A third objective that is on both teams' radar is Federico Chiesa, who's had a fantastic season with Fiorentina thus far. However, La Viola are asking for a hefty transfer fee, more specifically €70m. Leonardo, Milan's sporting director, is thinking about it, while Inter's CEO Marotta has also probed the ground with Chiesa's father.

The fourth player that has been linked with both the San Siro side is Joachim Andersen, Sampdoria's Danish defender. In fact, Inter actually tried already in January, but the securing of Godin's arrival led to them re-evaluating the situation. Milan have been studying the profile for a few weeks, and could sign the defender to replace Cristian Zapata, although Andersen would cost €25m.

AC Milan and Inter, at this precise historical moment, have many things in common. Both have foreign ownership and both are looking to qualify for the Champions League next season, with the hopes of returning to former glory.