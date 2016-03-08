From Cancelo to a new striker: Juventus make transfer promises to Sarri
15 June at 10:00Fabio Paratici met the intermediary Fali Ramadani in Milan yesterday to finalize Maurizio Sarri's Juventus move. The Old Lady and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the Italian tactician who is now ready to join the Serie A giants.
Paratici and Ramadani did also speak about the incoming summer transfer window. Juventus are determined to sign a new center-forward. Sarri thinks Ronaldo could be a perfect no.9 but CR7 loves starting from the left and cut into the middle of the pitch to create goal chances. Mauro Icardi remains a concrete option to strengthen Juventus' attacking department but Juve have also promised Sarri to buy a new central defender and a new midfielder.
Sarri is happy about Juventus' plans and is looking forward to beginning this new chapter of his career. He's been told that Joao Cancelo will leave. The Portuguese would struggle to adapt to Sarri's style and Paratici is in talks to sell the player to Manchester City. Meanwhile the ex Chelsea and Napoli boss is ready to pen a two-year deal with an option for a third one.
@FabrizioRomano
Fabrizio Romano
