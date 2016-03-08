From Croatia: AC Milan reach agreement with Dinamo Zagreb for star midfielder; the figures
17 January at 15:20As we informed you yesterday, AC Milan are tracking Dinamo Zagreb's Dani Olmo and while Italian media are not as certain about the matter, their Croatian counterparts speak of a deal that is an advanced stage which could be completed very soon.
According to Sportske Novosti (via milanlive.it), the Rossoneri have reached an agreement with the Croatian club on the basis of a fee of 20 million euros to be paid immediately, plus another 5 million in bonuses and an additional 5 million from a future resale. A total of 30 million, the sum initially requested.
The prominent Croatian newspaper adds that there is also an agreement between Milan and Olmo on a 5-year-contract with a salary of 2.5 million euros per season. The Spanish youngster is pushing for a move, as he wants to play in a more competitive league and raise his chances to be called up by the national team for the European championship this summer.
Finally, the paper also adds that the player could even leave Croatia in the next few hours to reach Italy. Dinamo Zagreb's coach Bjelica has already made it known that he will not use him in today's friendly against Lokomotiv Zagreb, which could be in an indication of a possible departure.
