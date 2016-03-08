Milan, concrete attempt to sign Dani Olmo but may be too expensive: the situation
16 January at 21:20AC Milan recently made a concrete offer for Spanish talent Dani Olmo and are set to continue their chase to sign the player, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri are incredibly keen on the 21-year-old Spanish midfielder, who is contracted to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb until June of 2021. There has been a lot of contact with the Croatian club, who are asking for €25 million plus bonuses for Olmo’s signature, much less than the almost €40 million Zagreb requested from Ajax last summer.
The reason is because the club appreciate that Olmo is ready to leave, the report continues. The player and his entourage have clearly communicated to Zagreb’s management that he wants to leave this winter, ahead of next summer’s European Championships. Milan are facing competition from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Monaco, Tottenham and Manchester City, but Olmo would gladly accept Milan due to their history and charm.
Milan will need to sell either Lucas Paquetà or Suso if they want to purchase Olmo, the report adds. The possible departure of either player could help the Rossoneri raise the funds needed for the deal.
Apollo Heyes
