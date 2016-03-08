From England: Fulham to make big offer for Inter target Malcom
16 July at 12:50Premier League newcomers Fulham are reportedly set to make an offer for Inter Milan target and Bordeaux star Malcom.
The nerazzurri has drawn strong links with a move for Malcom and it is said that the player is intent on moving to Inter, with personal terms and a fee agreed, but Bordeaux waiting for the Italian club to sort out their FFP issues and make final adjustments.
The Sun in England report of Fulham's interest in signing Malcom, with the Cottagers looking set to make an offer of 45 million euros for the Brazilian.
