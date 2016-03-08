From England: Juve target Willian eager to stay with Chelsea
26 December at 16:10English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran winger Willian has reiterated his desire to stay at the club beyond the summer of 2020.
The Brazil international is in the final year of his contract with the London-based club and negotiations regarding a new deal is underway.
It is believed that manager Frank Lampard is a big fan of Willian and wants to keep him at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer of 2020.
The 31-year-old, while talking to Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com, reiterated his desire to stay with the Blues and revealed that he wants to keep on playing for the club till the age of 40.
"Everyone knows I love Chelsea,” he said. “If I have the opportunity, I will play here up to 40, even if it will be difficult. I have had discussions with the managers, we are deciding together which decision to make. I hope to stay, but today I can't be sure."
The former Shakhtar Donetsk winger has been at Chelsea since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Anzhi Makhachkala for a reported transfer fee of €38.5 million.
Since then, Willian has represented his current club in 315 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 57 goals along with providing 57 assists.
