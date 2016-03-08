From England: Juventus want Manchester United star Juan Mata

31 October at 20:05
Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Manchester United star Juan Mata.

The London Evening Standard writes that Juve are courting Mata, who has also been linked with a move back to Valencia, Chinese clubs and clubs in the United Arab Emirates.

The Spaniard, who has previously played for Chelsea, could be one of the most prominent players available on the market, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2019.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.