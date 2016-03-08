From England: Juventus want Manchester United star Juan Mata
31 October at 20:05Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Manchester United star Juan Mata.
The London Evening Standard writes that Juve are courting Mata, who has also been linked with a move back to Valencia, Chinese clubs and clubs in the United Arab Emirates.
The Spaniard, who has previously played for Chelsea, could be one of the most prominent players available on the market, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2019.
