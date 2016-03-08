From England: Liverpool make new Alisson offer
15 July at 11:55Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly made a renewed attempt at signing Roma goalkeeper Alisson.
The Brazilian goalkeeper has drawn links with a host of clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid and Chelsea.
The English media reports that Liverpool have made a renewed attempt at signing Alisson, who is likely to seal a move away from Roma this summer, with the giallorossi demanding a fee of about 70 million euros.
