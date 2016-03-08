Real Madrid to make renewed offer for Liverpool target
23 June at 17:25Serie A giants AS Roma are reportedly set to receive a new bid from Real Madrid for Alisson.
The Brazilian goalkeeper has become one of the most wanted and well-known goalkeepers in the world for his performances for Roma. He appeared in 37 Serie A games for Roma last season, impressing enough to attract the attention of the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea.
La Repubblica report that Real Madrid are set to make a renewed offer for Alisson, who has already agreed personal terms with the Los Blancos.
Its said that the Santiago Bernabeu based side will make an offer of about 55 million euros plus bonuses for Alisson, while Roma want more for their prized asset, who is valued at about 70 million euros by the giallorossi.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
