From England: Man United want Inter to pay larger part of Sanchez' salary

22 August at 12:45
Negotiations are ongoing between Manchester United and Inter for the transfer of Alexis Sanchez to the San Siro. While according to our information there are no problems between the parties and the deal is nearing its conclusion, reports in England suggest otherwise.

As per reports from the Times and BBC, the Nerazzurri would be ready to cover only 150 thousand pounds per week of Sanchez' salary from a total of 391 thousand. United want Marotta to increase the offer, otherwise, the player could stay at the club at least until January.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.