From England: Man United want Inter to pay larger part of Sanchez' salary
22 August at 12:45Negotiations are ongoing between Manchester United and Inter for the transfer of Alexis Sanchez to the San Siro. While according to our information there are no problems between the parties and the deal is nearing its conclusion, reports in England suggest otherwise.
As per reports from the Times and BBC, the Nerazzurri would be ready to cover only 150 thousand pounds per week of Sanchez' salary from a total of 391 thousand. United want Marotta to increase the offer, otherwise, the player could stay at the club at least until January.
