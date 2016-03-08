From England: Manchester United keep tabs on Leonardo Bonucci
26 June at 15:35Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation of Leonardo Bonucci, with AC Milan set to be punished for overspending.
The Italian defender joined the rossoneri from Juventus last summer in what was a shocking move for a fee in the region of 42 million euros. While he did struggle early on, Bonucci made himself a mainstay of the side after the arrival of Rino Gattuso as the club's manager.
Duncan Castles has reported that United are keeping tabs on Bonucci, with AC Milan set to face a sanction because of overspending.
The rossoneri's ownership too has come under doubt recently, with Yonghong Li struggling to find a partner in the the investment and struggling to pay the capital fund of 32 million euros.
The club had overspent on transfers last summer and had spent less than only Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain and the San Siro based side could even be exempted from playing in the UEFA Europa League.
The possibility of Bonucci leaving Milan will increase if the club doesn't take part in the Europa League, despite the player having previously told that he will stay.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments