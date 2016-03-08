From England: Mourinho can give Juve 'assist' for Sarri with shock third Chelsea spell
11 June at 12:45Maurizio Sarri's move to Juventus is all but official, as the Chelsea manager nears his exit from the Stamford Bridge bench. Reportedly, the only thing that needs to be solved at the moment is his successor at the English club. Massimiliano Allegri would have refused a move to the club, according to reports from La Repubblica this morning but the Blues have other options as well as one surprising one.
According to the Daily Mail, the London-based club is considering Rafa Benitez as the coach, as well as Frank Lampard. However, the really shocking name is that off Jose Mourinho, who could make a return to the Stamford Bridge for a third spell.
A sensational hypothesis, which is currently not easy to implement but it should not be ruled out. The arrival of the Special One would open the doors to Sarri to finally move to the Allianz Stadium.
Mourinho previously worked at Chelsea between 2004 and 2007 and later between 2013 and 2015. During his two spells at the club, he won the Premier League title three times, adding one FA Cup, three League Cup wins and one English Supercup among his successes.
