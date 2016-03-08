From England: Mourinho rules out move Milan target Ibrahimovic in January
25 November at 17:00English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out a move for veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window.
The North London-based club have been linked with the 38-year-old since the arrival of Mourinho as the head coach who has worked with him during his time at Manchester United.
As per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com, the 56-year-old was asked during his press conference ahead of Spurs’ UEFA Champions League tie against Olympiacos on Tuesday whether he will be keen on signing the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker as a backup of first-choice forward Harry Kane, to which he responded by saying: "I have a good relationship with him [Ibrahimovic]. He is a fantastic player and a fantastic guy but I don't see any chance to sign him. We have the best striker in the league. It would make no sense to take Ibrahimovic when you have Harry Kane in the team,"
The former Sweden international is set to become a free-agent once his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31.
Ibrahimovic has been linked with number of Italian Serie A clubs including AC Milan, Napoli and Bologna in the recent past.
