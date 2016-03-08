From England: Roma make contact with Sarri's representatives for next season
21 February at 19:45Maurizio Sarri is currently going through a negative period of Chelsea and his position at the Stamford Bridge is all but secure. Italian media reported this morning about contacts between Sarri and Roma and now confirmations have arrived from the British peninsula.
According to Sky Sports in England, the Giallorossi have contacted Sarri's representatives to find out about the former Napoli man's interest in coaching the club from the capital next season.
As Sarri, Eusebio Di Francesco's position at the Stadio Olimpico is not too easy. Roma are underperforming compared to a fantastic last season when the side had a great Champions League run, reaching the semi-finals of the competition.
After recent negative results, especially in the Coppa Italia against Fiorentina, in which Di Francesco's men suffered a humiliating 1-7 loss, the confidence in the former Sassuolo manager is at an all-time low, which is why Monchi and co. are looking around for potential replacements for the new season.
